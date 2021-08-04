Hansal Mehta reveals his next film titled Faraaz, watch first look video

Director Hansal Mehta on Wednesday announced his upcoming film, starring newcomers Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor, is titled Faraaz. The team revealed the name through a motion poster, giving a glimpse of the plot.

The 23-second-long video starts with a bomb blast at a cafe. Towards the end, the voiceover says, “Insaan jab mazhab ke naam pe maarega na, woh mazhab ko maarega (A person will kill religion if he kills in the name of religion).” The stunning graphics and the background score paint a gritty picture.

भाई हंसल जब शाहिद देखी थी सोचा था इतनी अच्छी फ़िल्म कैसे बनाई जाती है। “फ़राज़” के बहाने कुछ हुनर चुरा रहा हूँ। Friends, honoured and privileged to be working with my friends @mehtahansal and #BhushanKumar Bless the young kids @zahankapoor @adityarawal1 pic.twitter.com/fLPa018MeO — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 4, 2021

Faraaz, a join production of Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar is an action thriller depicting the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016. It chronicles the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka when five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Faraaz marks the big screen debut of Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal and late Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor. Hansal Mehta, in a statement, said that Faraaz’s story is special for him not only because it’s rooted in reality but also because it has stayed with him for nearly three years.

Here’s the first look of #Faraaz, a film based on Bangladesh’s most terrifying attack. Thank you @mehtahansal sir for believing in me! Thank you @anubhavsinha and #BhushanKumar sir for this opportunity! So proud to be part of this one.#ZahanKapoor @T-Series @T-Series Films pic.twitter.com/rNA35L5wwD — Aditya Rawal (@adityarawal1) August 4, 2021

“Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly three years. I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film,” Hansal said.

While Anubhav Sinha, who is also one of Hansal’s closest friends in the industry, said Faraaz is as much a story of terror and loss as it is of hope and faith.

“Faraaz is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It’s a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night. It is as much a story of terror and loss as it is of hope and faith,” Anubhav Sinha added.