Hansal Mehta replies as fan asks if he would work with Kangana Ranaut again: ‘Definitely’

Director Hansal Mehta on Monday engaged with his followers in a Q&A session on Instagram, where he was asked if he would again work with Kangana Ranaut, who he reportedly had a fallout after their 2017 film Simran. The director has often spoken about the difficult experience he had shooting the film, which was his first collaboration with the actor.

Earlier this year, he called the film a mistake, in a tweet. Kangana had then written to him that she “stood by him and now he was saying this”. During the Q&A session, replying to the follower’s question, Hansal said, “With your best wishes, definitely.”

Among other questions posed to the Scam 1992 director was to describe his frequent collaborator Rajkummar Rao in three words, to which Hansal replied, “My favourite person.” The director also shared the subject he desires to make a film on. “Want to do a mature relationship film.” On what kind of story he doesn’t see himself telling ever, Hansal replied, “Can’t see myself doing HORROR.”

Hansal Mehta has been on an all time career high since the release of Scam 1992 last year. The SonyLIV series based on the life of controversial stock broker Harshad Mehta was a runaway hit. It also catapulted actor Pratik Gandhi to stardom in his maiden Hindi screen outing. When a follower asked how he convinced the show’s producers to cast Pratik, Hansal replied, “They trusted me. Grateful to them.” Scam 1992 has been produced by Applause Entertainment. New to Hindi cinema, Pratik Gandhi has been acting in Gujarati films and plays for more than 15 years now.