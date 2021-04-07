scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Hansal Mehta questions govt’s decision on vaccination, shares photo of son: ‘Pallava has Downs Syndrome, does he want or need the vaccine?’

Hansal Mehta also shared that his son suffered from a 'near fatal respiratory failure' a few years ago.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 3:41:45 pm
hansal mehta sonHansal Mehta took to Twitter to question the government's statement. (Photo: Instagram, Twitter/Hansal Mehta)

After the Indian government’s recent statement about giving the Covid-19 vaccine to those ‘who need it,’ and not ‘want it,’ filmmaker and Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta has reacted to the news via a Twitter post.

Sharing a picture of his 25-year-old son Pallava, who suffers from Down Syndrome, Hansal Mehta tweeted, “My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?”

While many of the director’s Twitter followers ‘blessed’ Pallava, one suggested that Mehta should consult with a doctor about the vaccine dose. Another user wrote, “Make sure this takes off.” While yet another mentioned, “#Vaccination4all is the need of the hour.”

Earlier in the day, Hansal made news after it was announced that the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal has been abolished, which means the makers will have to directly consult with high court if an issue arises. Lamenting on the decision made by the government, Hansal had wondered about the necessity of taking such a step at this point in time. “Do the high courts have a lot of time to address film certification grievances? How many film producers will have the means to approach the courts? The FCAT discontinuation feels arbitrary and is definitely restrictive. Why this unfortunate timing? Why take this decision at all?” read his complete post.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta had last helmed the very successful SonyLIV web series called Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik Gandhi had essayed the titular role.

