Hansal Mehta, Onir mourn the death of editor Aditya Warrior

Aditya Warrior worked with Hansal Mehta on his acclaimed 2017 film Omerta and also did visual promotions for his films. He was also the Chief Creative Officer in his company Warriors Touch, a visual promotions company that specialises in film promotions

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Onir have expressed sadness over the death of editor and visual promoter for films Aditya Warrior. Aditya worked with Hansal on his acclaimed 2017 film Omerta and also did visual promotions for his films.

Mehta tweeted, “Aditya Warrior who edited Omerta and did a lot of visual promotions for my work is no more. Devastating news. He was a good man, a great colleague and a fine editor. It feels odd and sad referring to him in the past tense.”

In a followup tweet, he added, “Aditya and his team had cut trailers for some fine films including Trapped, Manto, RR2.0, Masaan.”

Onir quoted Mehta’s tweet and wrote, “RIP. Shocked and saddened , Aditya Warrior had edited the promos of my film I AM and it was a pleasure to work with him. Gentle with a fine sense of editing. Gone too soon.”

Aditya had worked as a visual promoter on films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Neerja, Masaan, Viceroy’s House, Margarita with a Straw, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, among others.

Aditya was the Chief Creative Officer in his company Warriors Touch, a visual promotions company that specialises in film promotions

