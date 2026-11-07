Hansal Mehta on Pralay Azad Maidan shoot row: ‘You are treated as if you are trespassing’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded to the controversy over the shoot of Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, maintaining that the production team had secured all the necessary permissions. He has also criticised the difficulties filmmakers face while shooting in Mumbai, saying the city has become increasingly unfriendly to film productions.

The controversy erupted after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) objected to a six-hour shoot at the ground, claiming it forced the postponement of scheduled inter-school cricket matches. The association questioned the decision to allow a commercial film shoot at a venue used by young cricketers for practice and tournaments.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Hansal said the production had followed the required procedures and obtained clearances from the concerned departments. He also maintained that the team had received an acknowledgement from the MCA.

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“Our shoot at Azad Maidan was fully permitted. We have requisite permission letters from police depts, sports dept including an acknowledgement of the same from MCA.”

Moving beyond the immediate controversy, Hansal said the larger problem was the increasingly complicated process of obtaining clearances for film shoots in Mumbai. He pointed out that filmmakers often have to approach multiple departments even for a single location.

“The larger problem is this. Mumbai is the home of Indian cinema. It has also become a most unfriendly city to shoot in. A single location needs clearances from multiple departments, each with its own process, its own delays and its own power to stop a shoot. Even when you have every permission, you are treated as if you are trespassing.”

Hansal also expressed concern that the difficulties involved in securing permissions were pushing filmmakers to shoot in other states.

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“I say this with much sadness as a proud Mumbaikar and Maharashtrian – This is why so many of us now prefer to shoot outside Mumbai. So many other states welcome film crews. They understand that a shoot brings jobs, business and visibility. Here, we are met with obstruction.”

Despite his criticism, Hansal said he remained emotionally attached to Mumbai and wanted to continue making films in the city.

“I have worked in this city for over three decades. I love it and I want to keep telling its stories here. But filmmakers will go where they are allowed to work. If Mumbai wants to remain the centre of this industry, it has to stop treating its own filmmakers as a nuisance.”

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The filmmaker reiterated that the Pralay team had followed all the rules and was only seeking cooperation from the authorities.

“We followed every rule no matter how complicated or difficult it may be. We will continue to do so. We simply seek the cooperation of the authorities and a much needed lack of mistrust in doing so.”

Why did the MCA object to the Pralay shoot?

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Maharashtra government’s Sports Department granted production house Light Rays permission to use 5,000 square yards of Azad Maidan for a six-hour shoot for Pralay. The booking cost Rs 40,000, with an additional refundable security deposit of Rs 40,000. The permission came with conditions, including a restriction on vehicles entering the pitches and a ban on cooking or digging at the ground.

The report further stated that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was not consulted before the permission was granted, despite being responsible for maintaining the ground and its pitches. The association objected to the shoot, saying large sets had been erected and artificial grass laid at the venue, disrupting its Under-14 and Under-16 inter-school tournaments. It also warned that allowing commercial shoots at the ground could set a precedent and affect cricketing activities.

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It was also reported that the Sports Department defended its decision. Deputy Director of Sports (Mumbai Division) Navnath Fartade said a government resolution permits Azad Maidan to be used for non-sporting activities for up to 30 days a year.

About Pralay

Pralay is an upcoming dystopian survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta and starring Ranveer Singh. Set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, the film revolves around a city facing a zombie threat. It also marks Ranveer’s debut as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also part of the cast and is expected to make her Hindi film debut with the project.