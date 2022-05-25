Hansal Mehta marries partner of 17 years Safeena Husain, in ‘impromptu and unplanned’ ceremony. See pics

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has figuratively tied the knot with his partner Safeena Husain. On Wednesday morning, the director took to social media to post pictures of the ceremony, in which the couple signed the wedding documents.

He wrote on Instagram, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

The pictures showed Hansal, wearing a brown blazer and a T-shirt, and Safeena in a pink salwar suit, posing with their family members. One picture also showed Hansal signing a document, and another showed the couple posing with it. Congratulations poured in from filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, actors Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Nimisha Sajayan, and chef Ranveer Brar, whom Hansal directed recently in Modern Love Mumbai. Actor Pratik Gandhi wrote in the comments section, “This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me hard looks.”

The couple has two daughters with Safeena, and two sons from his previous marriage. In the past, he has referred to Safeena as his ‘wife’. “My wife has threatened to leave me if I get one more book in the house,” he told Man’s World recently.

The filmmaker is currently working on multiple projects simultaneously, after being bombarded with offers following the success of Scam 1993: The Harshad Mehta Story. On Tuesday, he announced that the central role in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story had been cast. He is also working on Scoop, a new series for Netflix, and Captain India, a theatrical film starring Kartik Aaryan. He also directed the action-thriller Faraaz, with his son Jai Mehta, and has a project with Kareena Kapoor lined up. Safeena is a social worker and the founder of a non-profit called Educate Girls. She is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain.