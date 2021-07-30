Hansal Mehta: ‘Leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide’

Hansal Mehta tweeted on the vilification of Shilpa Shetty after her husband's Raj Kundra's arrest in connection with an adult film racket.(Photo: Express Archive, Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday extended his support to Shilpa Shetty, who has been in the news after husband Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket.

The Scam 1992 director asked everyone to give Shilpa some privacy and pointed out how public figures are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.

He tweeted, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”

This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

Hansal Mehta went on to add that while everyone parties together in good times, there is a ‘deafening silence’ when things take a turn for the worse. And according to him, the ‘silence is a pattern’. He also said that no matter what the truth is, the damage is already done as one has to face the ordeal alone. The filmmaker also called out the vilification and gossip that follows any allegation in the film industry.

Shilpa Shetty recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations and social media platforms from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in an adult film racket.

She also sought damages to the tune of Rs. 25 crore in the defamation suit, stating that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalizing news and increasing their readership and viewership.

Shilpa Shetty, in her application, also sought a direction to respondent organizations to remove allegedly defamatory content from their platforms and issue an unconditional apology for the same.