Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chaturvedi to be part of panel discussion at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi will conduct a panel discussion at the virtual Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), 2021. The duo will talk about negotiating the fast-evolving OTT environment and “how it has changed the independent filmmaking landscape.”

The roundtable will be moderated by critic and screenwriter Raja Sen. For its 10th edition, DIFF will be hosting a curated lineup of live talks, roundtables and a post-production lab as part of the festival’s special programming, including discussions with independent filmmakers and conversations on social movements and film.

Filmmakers Anup Singh and Pushpendra Singh will be in conversation about their films and careers — including Singh’s Laila Aur Satt Geet, screening at DIFF. Documentary Magazine’s Managing Editor Bedatri Choudhury will moderate a discussion between filmmakers Anam Abbas, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh titled, The Revolution Will Be Documented, where they will discuss their individual careers documenting grassroots activist movements.

Exile Tibetan filmmakers Tenzin Tsetan Choklay and Ngawang Choephel will discuss Choephel’s new film, Ganden: A Joyful Land, screening at DIFF 2021. They will also explore Choephel’s lifelong work of preserving Tibet’s cultural heritage, and the importance of Tibetan storytelling on screen.

Festival Director Ritu Sarin said, the team is thrilled to announce DIFF’s special programming events that will “interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers.”

“Both emerging and established filmmakers are sure to find great value in these in-depth conversations with a range of industry professionals. These timely discussions will explore best practices in the field, social movements in film, modern technological developments in cinema, and more,” the statement read.

The festival has announced more Indian and international films as part of its lineup, including filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s There is No Evil, winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2020,

Russia’s entry to the Oscars, Dear Comrades, helmed by director Andrei Konchalovsky, New Zealand’s The Justice of Bunny King by director Gaysorn Thavat and Portugal’s “Jack’s Ride”

In addition, there will be conversations with first-time filmmakers and on film financing in India.

DIFF will also witness the Indian premiere of Anshul Chauhan’s Kontora. The 10th edition of the festival will be held online from November 4 to 10.