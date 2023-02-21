scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz gets banned on streaming platforms in Bangladesh

Faraaz is based on a 2016 attack in Dhaka that claimed the lives of 22 people.

faraazHansal Mehta's Faraaz released in India in February.
A High Court in Bangladesh has issued an order directing the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) to stop the promotion and streaming of Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz in the country, as per a report by the Bangladesh publication Kaler Kantho. The film is based on the attack on Holy Artisan Bakery in Dhaka that took place in 2016.

As per the report, the double bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issued the order after watching the movie.

The report states that Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, was against the production and screening of the film. Abinta was one of the 22 victims who lost their lives during the attack. The writ was represented by lawyers Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Ahsanul Karim in court, while Deputy Attorney General Vipul Bagmar represented the state.

Reportedly, an inquiry has been initiated to determine why the film wasn’t permanently banned from screening on various OTT platforms and cinema halls. This inquiry has been initiated against the Home Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC), and Inspector General of Police.

Faraaz, starring Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor, Juhi Babbar, released in Indian theatres on February 3.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 15:10 IST
Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
