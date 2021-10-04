Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Painful for a parent’

Multiple celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan got arrested during a recent Narcotics Control Bureau raid. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the latest Bollywood personality to openly support the superstar.

The Shahid director took to Twitter and wrote, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Suniel Shetty had spoken up about the arrest and its aftermath. SRK’s close friend and former co-star Salman Khan was seen paying a visit to Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat on Sunday night.

Aryan Khan was detained late Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning after drugs were found on the cruise he was on. Aryan was later arrested along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. Khan was held under the sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.