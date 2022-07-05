Hansal Mehta calls working with Kangana Ranaut in Simran a ‘massive mistake’: ‘She shot what she wanted’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Kangana Ranaut worked together in the former’s film Simran but their fallout, which happened while they were making the movie, affected the film badly. The film was critically panned and did not impress the audience. Hansal has now revisited the making of Simran and admitted that working with Kangana was a “massive mistake. Though, he reaffirmed that she is a good actor, he also insisted that they did not gel with each other.

Hansal was asked if Kangana took over the edit of the film and the Scam 1992 director shared that there was nothing left to takeover as they had only shot what she wanted to shoot. “Edit nahi takeover kia the usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha (She did not take over the edit, to be fair to her, but there was nothing to take over in the edit. We only had the material that she had shot),” he said in a recent chat with Mashable India.

Hansal said that Kangana is a “very talented actor” who has limited herself by choosing a very particular kind of role. He said, “She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are. ”

The Shahid director then spoke about Kangana’s recent song from Dhaakad titled “She’s on Fire” and said, “Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska… (She had a song recently…) she is a woman on fire… you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there. It’s not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She’s a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake.”

Hansal and Kangana had a public fallout when Simran released in 2017. The two have never collaborated with each other since then.