Hansal Mehta called a ‘shameless person’ for making Faraaz, here’s how the filmmaker reacted

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was recently called ‘a shameless person’ for making Faraaz, on Twitter. The film, marking the debut of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor, also stars Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. It’s based on the 2016 terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A social media user replied to Hansal’s tweet, sharing the trailer, and wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself. You are a shameless person. You are exploiting a horrifying tragedy for profit without asking the permission of victims’ family. Why don’t you make film about incidents from your own country?”

The filmmaker handled the situation quite patiently, and shared an article with the person, adding in his tweet, “Hopefully this piece gives you the chance to take a more balanced perspective on the issue. Please read.” The shared article was about ‘artistic freedom’, ‘allowing grief to permeate into censorship’ and ‘cancel culture’. It also spoke about how the attack was related to many ‘larger national and global trends’.

In a recent news article, Hansal Mehta spoke about the film and how it will ‘shine a light’ on courage and humanity. “Designed as a nail biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it,” PTI quoted him. Faraaz, co-produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films, will hit theatres on February 3.

The film also had its world premiere at the 2022 edition of the BFI London Film Festival. Apart from the two young actors, others in the cast include Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Palak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani.

Recently, families of the victims objected to the film, citing ‘invasion of privacy’. As per a report by PTI, the court said that the filmmakers would not want the film to “remain in the can”, and showing it to the family may bring an end to their matter. The Delhi High Court also asked the parties to ‘sit together and resolve their differences’.