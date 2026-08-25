Haiwaan trailer: Saif Ali Khan is blinded by Akshay Kumar’s mind games. Watch

Haiwaan trailer: The trailer of Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is out and it builds on the intriguing teaser released last week. But this time, we go beyond silhouettes and see the characters in flesh and blood — Saif Ali Khan’s blind martial artist, Akshay Kumar’s psychotic killer, and Saiyami Kher’s investigating cop among others.

The trailer of Haiwaan starts ironically with Akshay Kumar’s voiceover, mentioning that someone holding a knife would kill him. Whether that’s a hint at his backstory or a foreshadowing of him framing Saif’s character, we’d get to know once we watch the film. We then see him go on a murdering spree, even taking down cops who try to stop him in the thick of the night.

We then move to Saif Ali Khan, who’s always alert and trying to detect Akshay’s presence. He suspects someone’s following him, since he hears the sound of the same jeep again and again. But Rajesh Sharma’s character says that the blind man is only cooking up the story of a murderer to justify his own evil actions. Consequently, we see Saif getting beaten up and arrested by the police. To which, Akshay points out, “Do you know what’s worse than being blind? Being stupid.”

Story continues below this ad

With Saif seemingly out of the way, Akshay continues his murdering spree, eyeing Boman Irani’s character next, followed by a little girl in Saif’s refuge. “How many more will you engulf in the fire of your revenge?,” Saif asks, to which Akshay responds, “This is the last one,” along with the maniacal laughter we heard in the teaser. The trailer ends with Akshay using his beanie cap to pretend to be blind in order to mock Saif.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is the remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal, Samuthirakani and Anusree in key roles. Haiwaan marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif on screen after 2008’s Tashan. The two worked on many films in the 1990s, including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Aarzoo.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are known for working together in various comedies, like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, among others. Their last film was Bhooth Bangla, which released in April. Saif and Priyadarshan have never worked together. In an earlier chat with Hindustan Times, Saif said that Priyadarshan reminded him of his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Also Read — ‘Written in my destiny to make patriotism cool’: Siddharth on Rang De Basanti, Safed Sagar

Story continues below this ad

“He reminds me of my dad. Both cricketers and both lost an eye but great in their professional space,” said Saif. He also compared Priyadarshan to Hollywood director Clint Eastwood and said, “Priyadarshan gives you just one take, so you have to make quick decisions as an actor, and he wraps up the shoot in time every single day.”

Haiwaan is slated to release in cinemas on September 11.