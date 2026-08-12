Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar turns sinister as blind Saif Ali Khan faces a deadly threat

Haiwaan teaser: K Venkat Narayana’s KVN Productions and Thespian Films on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of their upcoming action thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film reunites Akshay Kumar with Saif Ali Khan, who collaborates with the seasoned filmmaker for the first time. The 45-second teaser plays around with silhouettes, giving the audience only a slight peek into the film’s world.

The teaser begins with a female voice humming a melancholic melody as we see Saif’s character, via his shadow, talking on the phone. In the background, we see a man’s silhouette. In the very next shot, the camera reveals it to be the shadow of Akshay’s character, who mysteriously leans on to a glass wall of the room Saif is in.

The next few shots reveal that Saif is playing a visually challenged character, as he walks and descends a staircase with the help of a white walking stick. He also uses his finger to read the time on his tactile watch. In the subsequent shots, we see a murder, with the victim asking for help by raising their hand while lying on the ground, followed by currency notes falling down a skyscraper, raising questions about the motive.

The teaser ends with Akshay leaning his hand against the wall and moving it against the glass, almost threatening to barge in and cause harm. As the title flashes in the foreground in blood red, Akshay’s maniacal evil laughter sets the tone for his character and the film overall. The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but does its job of giving the audience a sense of the intriguing worldbuilding.

About Haiwaan

Also starring Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Boman Irani, Haiwaan is an official remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller Oppam. It starred Mohanlal in the lead role, who also has a cameo in the remake. Saif takes over that part in the Hindi adaptation, playing a blind martial artist who protects a little girl from an evil psychopath.

While Samuthirakani played the psychopath in the Malayalam film, Akshay takes on the role here. He has said that his character does not have grey shades, and is an out-and-out negative character. While he’s worked in over a dozen films with Priyadarshan, including hit horror comedy Bhooth Bangla which released earlier this year, he’s never played an evil character in any of them, most of which have been comedies.

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Haiwaan also reunites Saif and Akshay 18 years after Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 2008 action film Tashan. Before that, they’ve shared screen space in Yeh Dillagi (1994), Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), Keemat: They Are Back (1998), and Aarzoo (1999).

Haiwaan, which is Priyadarshan’s 99th film as a director, is slated to release in cinemas on September 11.