Haiwaan Movie Review, Release Live Updates: Early reviews call Saif-Akshay film a ‘captivating thriller’

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and directed by Priyadarshan, has released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Haiwaan Movie Review, Release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, is releasing in theatres today, September 11, 2026. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam, is the first collaboration between Saif and Priyadarshan, and brings together Saif and Akshay after a long time. The duo has previously worked together on films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tashan among others.

Haiwaan releases at a time when last week’s release, Mirzapur The Movie, is dominating the box office. The film collected Rs 10.55 crore on its seventh day in the theatres, taking its worldwide total to Rs 212.44 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Hanuman Ansh, which has been in theatres for over a month and emerged as a surprise hit, is also going strong as it collected Rs 10 crore on its 35th day in theatres. So far, the film has collected Rs 192.75 crore at the box office and is looking forward to its global release today.

Story continues below this ad Also read | Abhishek Bachchan reveals Akshay Kumar’s fitness rules: ‘Party is 50 km run, no tea or cola’ Haiwaan’s advance booking does not seem promising, especially when it has to face off against the aforementioned releases. The film collected Rs 2.76 crore (including block seats) ahead of its release, and sold around 44,000 tickets. In Maharashtra, the film collected Rs 44 lakh (including block seats) and in the Delhi-NCR region, the film has made Rs 47 lakh (including block seats). In an earlier chat with Gulf News, Saif Ali Khan had shared that he was cast before Akshay in the film in the role of the protagonist. As Priyadarshan was trying to cast a formidable villain against him, he faced some problems as the actors he approached wanted some changes in the script. When he shared the same with Akshay, during the shoot of Bhoot Bangla, the actor offered to play the negative role in the film. Live Updates Sep 11, 2026 10:30 AM IST Akshay Kumar’s 2026 'terrific', expectation from Haiwaan Trade analyst Navneet Mundhra praised Akshay Kumar’s 2026 run at the box office, calling it “terrific” so far. He highlighted Bhooth Bangla as a “SUPERHIT” with Rs 195 crore net and Welcome To The Jungle as a “HIT” with Rs 145 crore net. Talking about Haiwaan, he noted that the film belongs to a different genre and space, adding, “and that's why I'm truly excited to watch it.” He also expressed hope that the film continues the winning streak of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar at the box office. Sep 11, 2026 10:10 AM IST Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film to open at around Rs 5 crore According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Haiwaan is facing a challenging start at the box office, with its advance booking suggesting an opening of around Rs 5 crore. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer, directed by Priyadarshan, is expected to rely heavily on walk-in audiences and word of mouth on its opening day. Sep 11, 2026 09:52 AM IST Before Haiwaan, Oppam's subtitles removed on OTT Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam and marks the first collaboration between Saif Ali Khan and director Priyadarshan. Before the release of Haiwaan, viewers noted that while the original film is still available on JioHotstar but the subtitles of the film have gone missing Sep 11, 2026 09:42 AM IST Haiwaan earns Rs 2.76 crore ahead of release Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film Haiwaan is releasing in theatres today. As per trade site Sacnilk, Haiwaan has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 1.03 crore in India for Day 1, with 44,176 tickets sold across 7,368 shows. The film’s gross rises to Rs 2.76 crore when block seats are included.

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