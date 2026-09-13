Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film crosses Rs 5 cr mark

Haiwaan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s latest film Haiwaan is off to a slow start at the box office after opening to mixed reviews from critics and audiences on Friday. The film, which marks the actors’ reunion 18 years after Tashan, opened to Rs 3 crore net in India. Collections dipped slightly on Day 2, with the movie earning Rs 2.5 crore, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 5.5 crore and domestic gross to Rs 6.6 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.02% across 5,759 shows in India on Saturday. Morning shows registered 6.85% occupancy, which rose to 15.46% in the afternoon and 16% in the evening before peaking at 25.77% at night. Delhi-NCR recorded 21% occupancy across 579 shows, while Mumbai registered 14.3% across 379 shows.