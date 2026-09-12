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Haiwaan box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s lowest opener since Sarfira, earns Rs 4.6 cr
Haiwaan box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan has had a very mediocre start at the box office.
Haiwaan, the Priyadarshan-directed crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has opened to Rs 3 crore net in India on its first day in theatres. The film, which released on Thursday, recorded 7,224 shows on Day 1, bringing in Rs 3.60 crore in gross domestic collections and Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, for a worldwide gross of Rs 4.60 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
The opening is modest by the standards of a film headlined by two major Bollywood stars and directed by one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially proven filmmakers. Haiwaan has ranked among Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers in the post-COVID era. His previous low openers include Sarfira (Rs 2.50 crore), Selfiee (Rs 2.55 crore), Bell Bottom (Rs 2.70 crore) and Mission Raniganj (Rs 2.80 crore). Haiwaan’s Rs 3 crore is marginally above these figures but still well below what a two-star Bollywood vehicle typically needs on Day 1 to be considered commercially viable. Akshay and Priyadarshan’s last theatrical release, Bhooth Bangla, earned Rs 28.70 crore on opening day, and did a lifetime business of Rs 271 crore worldwide.
Saif has not been the solo leading male star of a theatrical release since 2021’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. His last theatrical release was 2024’s Devara Part 1, which starred Jr NTR in the lead role, and opened at Rs 142.02 crore worldwide.
Also Read: Haiwaan movie review: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan film is more uff than ole ole
Haiwaan adapted from Mohanlal’s Oppam
Oppam, which translates to “Along,” released in 2016, exactly ten years before its Hindi remake’s opening weekend. The Malayalam original was directed by Priyadarshan from a story by Govind Vijayan. Mohanlal played Saif’s role in that film.
The film was first remade in Kannada in 2019 as Kavacha, before Priyadarshan chose to direct the Hindi adaptation himself.
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan brings together Saif and Akshay after a long time. The duo has worked extensively in the 90s in films like Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari among others. They were last seen together in Tashan.
Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC.
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