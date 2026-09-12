Haiwaan box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s lowest opener since Sarfira, earns Rs 4.6 cr

Haiwaan, the Priyadarshan-directed crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has opened to Rs 3 crore net in India on its first day in theatres. The film, which released on Thursday, recorded 7,224 shows on Day 1, bringing in Rs 3.60 crore in gross domestic collections and Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, for a worldwide gross of Rs 4.60 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The opening is modest by the standards of a film headlined by two major Bollywood stars and directed by one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially proven filmmakers. Haiwaan has ranked among Akshay Kumar’s lowest openers in the post-COVID era. His previous low openers include Sarfira (Rs 2.50 crore), Selfiee (Rs 2.55 crore), Bell Bottom (Rs 2.70 crore) and Mission Raniganj (Rs 2.80 crore). Haiwaan’s Rs 3 crore is marginally above these figures but still well below what a two-star Bollywood vehicle typically needs on Day 1 to be considered commercially viable. Akshay and Priyadarshan’s last theatrical release, Bhooth Bangla, earned Rs 28.70 crore on opening day, and did a lifetime business of Rs 271 crore worldwide.