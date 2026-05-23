Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer: Two pregnancies, one very confused Varun Dhawan

The trailer for Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrived on Saturday, two days later than planned and with considerably more anticipation than a film of this kind typically generates before its trailer drops.

The three-minute-fifteen-second trailer opens in a courtroom. Varun Dhawan’s character Jass and Mrunal Thakur’s character Baani are in the middle of a divorce hearing. When the judge asks why they want to separate, Baani’s complaint is that Jass wants to romance her all the time. In Jass’s defence, he reveals he is simply trying to have a baby with his wife. The judge looks understandably confused, which sets the tone for everything that follows.

Jass subsequently meets Preet, played by Pooja Hegde, at a club and tells her he is single when she asks about his relationship status. As their romance develops, Baani reappears and announces she is pregnant. Before Jass has absorbed that, Preet makes the same announcement. The rest of the trailer revolves around the fallout from both revelations landing simultaneously, complete with family chaos, comic misunderstandings and energetic song sequences.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, again

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is the fourth film David Dhawan has directed with his son Varun in the lead, following Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

The screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal, with dialogues by Farhad Samji. Cinematography is by Ayananka Bose, editing by Ritesh Soni. The film was shot across Mumbai, Goa, Rishikesh and Scotland, with Glasgow and Edinburgh serving as locations for dance sequences and comedy scenes, before production wrapped in late 2025. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, Rony Ajnali, Gill Machhrai and Akshay-IP.

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani slams David Dhawan over Rs 27 cr loss on Coolie No 1: ‘Paid him 70 cr, not his worth’

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films in the UK. The title is drawn from a line in the song Ishq Sona Hai from David Dhawan’s 1999 film Biwi No. 1, in which the song was picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. A reworked version features in the new film as its title track.

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The road to June 5

The film’s path to a release date has been anything but smooth. It was originally set for October 2, 2025, then pushed back to allow more production time. A June 5, 2026 date was announced, shifted to June 12 after Yash’s Toxic announced a June 4 release, moved forward again to May 22, and then, after Toxic’s indefinite postponement freed up the calendar, restored to June 5.

Varun acknowledged the back-and-forth publicly. When the original date was restored, he posted a new poster on Instagram thanking Yash and Maddock Films for helping reset the schedule, and called Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai the first film to release after the IPL.

Legal dispute around the film

The film has recently been caught in the controversy over the remix of the iconic track Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1, and surrounding speculation that the upcoming entertainer is a remake of an earlier film.

Tips Industries issued an official statement denying reports that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is based on any previously released movie.

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At the same time, Pooja Entertainment accused Tips Industries of using Chunari Chunari without authorisation in David Dhawan’s film. The song originally featured in the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, which was produced by Pooja Entertainment. Following a legal plea filed by the production house, a court in Katihar, Bihar, reportedly granted a status quo order in the matter.