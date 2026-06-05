Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan film is a breezy entertainer, says early reviews

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has finally hit screens. The release is significant as it is said to mark the final film of director David Dhawan who has delivered sever memorable comedy films over the years.
Earlier, in an interview, David hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture. “I don’t think I should do more. Vo (Varun) to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar. This might be my last film. After this, I’ll just be Varun’s father. I will look after you..look after your family,” the veteran filmmaker said.
Even filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai being David Dhawan’s final film. According to Karan, David shared the decision with him during PVR INOX’s David Dhawan Film Festival. He shared an emotional note on his Instagram Story. It read, ”Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always.”
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also a significant film for Varun Dhawan, as it marks his first release as a lead actor in 2026. The film arrives months after the success of Border 2, which grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide. However, Border 2 was an ensemble drama featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan.
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Ahead of the film’s release, Varun spoke candidly about its brand of humour and the reactions it could evoke from audiences. He said, “The film is unapologetic, there are jokes which are out there, it’s very frontfoot. The film can be criticized for certain jokes as they have double-meaning jokes. There are all types of jokes.”
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Release Live Updates: Fans pin hope on Varun Dhawan film
User @hanee_shh45 posted on X, 'Dear @Varun_dvn, For the man you're for which I admire I genuinely want you to succeed this time and give @ddaviddhawan ji the best farewell.'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release Live Updates: 'A full on Bollywood entertainer'
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared on X, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: PAISA VASOOL ENTERTAINER. Rating: 3½. A full on Bollywood entertainer that delivers exactly what it promises - laughter, romance, music, confusion and unlimited fun. #DavidDhawan returns to his comfort zone and scores with a film that is tailor-made for the masses and family audiences. In an era dominated by dark thrillers and larger-than-life action spectacles, #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai embraces old-school commercial cinema without hesitation. It’s colourful, cheerful, unapologetically filmy and loaded with moments designed purely to entertain especially the Second half which is OUTRIGHT HILARIOUS. The biggest strength of the film is its ability to keep the audience engaged throughout. The comedy works, the misunderstandings create ample chaos, and several sequences generate genuine laughter [ Varun Dhawan - Mouni Roy- Jimmy Shergil scene will bring the house down ] . The film never takes itself seriously and that’s precisely why it works. A few scenes feel overextended and could have been trimmed for a tighter impact especially in first half. Thankfully, the humour and performances ensure the film stays afloat. The soundtrack is a major plus. The songs arrive at the right moments and add to the festive, feel-good atmosphere of the film."
He added, "#VarunDhawan is in his element. His comic timing, infectious energy and natural screen presence make him the film’s biggest asset. He shoulders the entertainment quotient effortlessly and reminds audiences why he remains one of Bollywood’s finest performers in this space. #MrunalThakur brings warmth and charm to her character, while #PoojaHegde looks stunning and delivers a confident performance. Both actresses complement the film’s light-hearted tone effectively. The supporting cast deserves equal credit for keeping the laughter meter high. #JimmyShergill is impressive, #ChunkyPanday delivers some of the funniest moments, #ManieshPaul is highly entertaining, while #RakeshBedi and #RajeshKumar are thoroughly dependable. #MouniRoy adds glamour and spark whenever she appears. Overall Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a clean, family-friendly commercial entertainer that celebrates the spirit of classic Bollywood comedy. Leave logic at the door, embrace the madness and enjoy the ride. A solid crowd-pleaser with ample entertainment value. David Dhawan Swan song is a Must watch."
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release Live Updates: 'A stress-buster that leaves you smiling'
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: ENTERTAINING. Rating: 3½ #DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance... A stress-buster that leaves you smiling... Don't look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride! #HJTIHHReview. #DavidDhawan has never chased novelty in storytelling... His strength lies in taking familiar ingredients – romance, comedy, confusion, misunderstandings, colourful characters, and chartbuster music – and packaging them into a thoroughly enjoyable entertainer. #HJTIHH follows the same tried-and-tested template, and that's precisely where its charm lies... It is unabashedly entertaining, unapologetically commercial, and designed purely to make audiences smile. The screenplay moves at a brisk pace, the humour lands consistently, and the film is peppered with crowd-pleasing moments... The witty one-liners, situational comedy, and larger-than-life treatment ensure that boredom never creeps in. However, despite its concise runtime [2+ hours], #HJTIHH feels stretched during portions of the second half... The narrative stagnates momentarily instead of moving forward. The makers have smartly integrated popular songs into the narrative, making the proceedings even more engaging and watchable.
He added, "#VarunDhawan should silence all those who doubted his suitability for this role... He has a flair for comedy and displays perfect comic timing, boundless energy, and tremendous confidence throughout. #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde add glamour, charm, and confidence to the proceedings, complementing the narrative effectively. The supporting cast is equally impressive... #JimmyShergill is wonderful... #MouniRoy spices up the proceedings... #RakeshBedi is superb yet again... #ChunkyPanday is hilarious, contributing to some genuinely funny moments... #ManieshPaul is in top form... #RajeshKumar is first-rate. The film also features #JohnyLever, #RajpalYadav, #AliAsgar, #ManojPahwa, and #KubbraSait in brief but effective appearances. Final word? #DavidDhawan once again proves that when it comes to delivering a full-fledged entertainer, very few do it better."
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release Live Updates: David Dhawan's latest comedy film hits screens
David Dhawan's comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, has finally hit screens.