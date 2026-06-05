Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan film is a breezy entertainer, says early reviews

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Varun Dhawan returns to his comedy roots with this David Dhawan film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review and Release LIVE Updates: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has finally hit screens. The release is significant as it is said to mark the final film of director David Dhawan who has delivered sever memorable comedy films over the years.

Earlier, in an interview, David hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture. “I don’t think I should do more. Vo (Varun) to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar. This might be my last film. After this, I’ll just be Varun’s father. I will look after you..look after your family,” the veteran filmmaker said.

Story continues below this ad Even filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai being David Dhawan’s final film. According to Karan, David shared the decision with him during PVR INOX’s David Dhawan Film Festival. He shared an emotional note on his Instagram Story. It read, ”Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment! What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always.” Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also a significant film for Varun Dhawan, as it marks his first release as a lead actor in 2026. The film arrives months after the success of Border 2, which grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide. However, Border 2 was an ensemble drama featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. Also Read – Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Ram Charan film earns over Rs 112 crore Ahead of the film’s release, Varun spoke candidly about its brand of humour and the reactions it could evoke from audiences. He said, “The film is unapologetic, there are jokes which are out there, it’s very frontfoot. The film can be criticized for certain jokes as they have double-meaning jokes. There are all types of jokes.”