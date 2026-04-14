Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan film sparks comparison with Govinda’s film; fans object to AI use

The first look of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally been released. The film is directed by David Dhawan, and this is the fourth time Varun is starring in his father’s directorial.

The first look begins with two toddlers talking to each other. It seems the makers used AI to create two talking kids. They soon realise that their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). As they tally more details about their families, they realise they have the same father. The video then shares glimpses of Varun, Pooja and Mrunal’s characters. While Varun looks like a playboy, Mrunal dabbles between two avatars—‘Poo’ and ‘Parvati’. On the other hand, Pooja appears to be a party animal. The following visuals show Varun flirting and dancing with both the actresses.