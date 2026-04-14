Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan film sparks comparison with Govinda’s film; fans object to AI use
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona marks Varun Dhawan's fourth collaboration with father and director David Dhawan. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
The first look of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally been released. The film is directed by David Dhawan, and this is the fourth time Varun is starring in his father’s directorial.
The first look begins with two toddlers talking to each other. It seems the makers used AI to create two talking kids. They soon realise that their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). As they tally more details about their families, they realise they have the same father. The video then shares glimpses of Varun, Pooja and Mrunal’s characters. While Varun looks like a playboy, Mrunal dabbles between two avatars—‘Poo’ and ‘Parvati’. On the other hand, Pooja appears to be a party animal. The following visuals show Varun flirting and dancing with both the actresses.
The video ends with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, “#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026.”
View this post on Instagram
For many fans, the first look was reminiscent of Govinda’s 2006 film Sandwich, which had a similar subject. A fan wrote, “Remake of sandwich 🤣🤣” another comment read, “Looks similar to Govinda’s movie Sandwich.”
Other comments objected to the use of AI in the first look. “I hope they used AI just for the promo & not in film😓” Another fan wrote, “AI ka use kyun ho raha hai itna.” One more comment read, ” hope they used AI just for the promo & not in film😓”
ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav was terrified of Vidya Balan for 6 years after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa: ‘He refused to meet her’
In the past, Varun and David have worked together in films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait, among others, in key roles. The film will release in theatres on May 22.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05