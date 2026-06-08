Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collection: Varun Dhawan’s film earns over Rs 37 cr worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sees growth. However, the rom-com continues to trail behind Ram Charan's Peddi.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiJun 8, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collectionHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: While the film has yet to post a single-day collection in double digits, it registered a 20% jump in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday. (Photo: Tips Films/Instagram)
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: After a slow start at the box office, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be gaining momentum. While the film has yet to post a single-day collection in double digits, it registered a 20% jump in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 9 crore on Sunday across 8,616 shows. This takes the film’s India net collection to Rs 24 crore and its gross collection to Rs 28.80 crore. Overseas, the David Dhawan directorial has grossed Rs 8.50 crore, including Rs 3 crore earned on Sunday. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 37.30 crore.

Also Read: David Dhawan breaks down talking about son Varun Dhawan: ‘Everybody should have a son like him’

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai occupancy

On Sunday, the film’s total occupancy was 26.75 percent, with evening and afternoon shows seeing the highest footfalls. Chennai had the highest occupancy of 57.3 percent with 48 shows. With 198 shows, Hyderabad had an occupancy of 34.8 percent, while Bengaluru had an occupancy of 30.3 percent across 213 shows. In Mumbai, the occupancy for Varun Dhawan’s film was 30.5 percent with 513 shows, while in Delhi-NCR, it was 19.8 percent with 954 shows.

Unfortunately, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai massively trails behind Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi. Ram’s sports-action drama has collected over Rs 230 crore worldwide and also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India in its opening weekend.

Also Read | Chunnari Chunnari is ‘not a remake’, new composers claim they’re paying ‘homage’

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, and Maniesh Paul in key supporting roles, along with cameos by Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Pahwa, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sood. It was released in theatres on June 5.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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