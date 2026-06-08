Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collection: Varun Dhawan’s film earns over Rs 37 cr worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: While the film has yet to post a single-day collection in double digits, it registered a 20% jump in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday. (Photo: Tips Films/Instagram)

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: After a slow start at the box office, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be gaining momentum. While the film has yet to post a single-day collection in double digits, it registered a 20% jump in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 9 crore on Sunday across 8,616 shows. This takes the film’s India net collection to Rs 24 crore and its gross collection to Rs 28.80 crore. Overseas, the David Dhawan directorial has grossed Rs 8.50 crore, including Rs 3 crore earned on Sunday. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 37.30 crore.