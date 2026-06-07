Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collection: Varun Dhawan film earns over Rs 23 cr worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's latest rom-com massively trails behind Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJun 7, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collectionHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan film struggles at the box office.
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s latest rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mixed reviews. At the box office, too, the film has had a slow start. On day one (Friday), it earned in single digits, and the streak continued on day two (Saturday).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 7.25 crore across 8813 shows in India, taking its gross collection to Rs 17.70 crore and net India collection to Rs 4.75 crore. Overseas, the Varun Dhawan starrer collected Rs 3 crore on Saturday, taking the total worldwide collection of the film to Rs 23.20 crore.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai movie review: David Dhawan’s 90s-style comedy is plain cringe

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai occupancy

On Saturday, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai saw an occupancy of 21.38 percent. With 47 percent, Chennai had the highest occupancy across 49 shows. In Hyderabad, the film’s occupancy was 31.8 percent from 192 shows. Bengaluru had an occupancy of 29 percent with 219 shows. In Mumbai, the Varun Dhawan starrer had an occupancy of 24 percent with 548 shows, and in Delhi NCR, the film’s occupancy was 16.3 percent across 980 shows.

At the box office, Varun Dhawan’s film is facing competition from Ram Charan’s Peddi, which also released around the same time. The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, which released on Thursday, has collected Rs 191.07 crore worldwide.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also trailing behind Varun’s last release, Border 2. According to Sacnilk, Varun’s Border 2 had earned Rs 30 crore on its first day, and on day two, the film had collected Rs 36.50 crores.

Also Read | ‘Everything will get sorted’: Ramesh Taurani on legal dispute around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, and Maniesh Paul in key supporting roles, along with cameos by Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Pahwa, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sood. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in theatres on June 5.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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