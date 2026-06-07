Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collection: Varun Dhawan film earns over Rs 23 cr worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s latest rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has received mixed reviews. At the box office, too, the film has had a slow start. On day one (Friday), it earned in single digits, and the streak continued on day two (Saturday).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 7.25 crore across 8813 shows in India, taking its gross collection to Rs 17.70 crore and net India collection to Rs 4.75 crore. Overseas, the Varun Dhawan starrer collected Rs 3 crore on Saturday, taking the total worldwide collection of the film to Rs 23.20 crore.