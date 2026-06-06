Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office: Varun’s Baby John earned more than this comedy

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan has reunited with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for another comedy entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Released on Friday, the film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 7.5 crore net on its opening day. Its gross domestic collection stood at Rs 9 crore, while it added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 11 crore.

The film, which was screened across 9,081 shows on Day 1, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.15%. Occupancy began at 9% during the morning shows, rose to 19.23% in the afternoon, climbed to 21.92% in the evening, and ended the day at 30.46% during the night shows. Delhi-NCR registered the highest number of screenings, with 1,054 shows, but recorded a modest occupancy of 15%. Mumbai followed with 579 shows and performed slightly better, registering an overall occupancy of 23%.