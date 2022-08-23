scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Haddi motion poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui transforms into a femme fatale. Watch

On Tuesday, makers released the motion picture of Haddi where Nawazuddin Siddiqui intrigued fans with his never-seen-before avatar.

nawazuddin siddiqui, haddiNawazuddin Siddiqui plays the titular role in Haddi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, throughout the course of his career has shocked audiences with the choice of his roles. Now, the motion poster of his upcoming film Haddi has left fans intrigued. The video opens in a warehouse with the title credits showing on screen. The camera then pans to give a glimpse of Nawazuddin dressed as a femme fatale, sitting in a powerful stance on a sofa. An iron rod with blood stains is also placed near him.

Dressed in a silver shimmery dress with hair cut short, Nawaz looks unrecognisable in the poster. The video also mentions that his character would be called ‘Haddi’ in the film. As per the official description of the film, Haddi is a ‘noir revenge drama’. It’s backed by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha) and is helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. He has also co-written the film with Adamya Bhalla.

Also Read |Nawazuddin Siddiqui says it is a ‘delusion’ that audience is intellectual: ‘There are 2 kinds of actors…’

Talking about his new avatar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

 

Writer and director Akshat Ajay Sharma, added, “It’s going to be a double whammy, as ‘Haddi’ gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience’s interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can’t wait to start filming”.

Also Read |Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’

Akshat has earlier worked as a second unit director in AK VS AK and Sacred Games, He was also credited as the dialogue writer in the recently released pan-Indian film Major.

As per the film’s team, Haddi will soon go on floors and will be shot extensively around western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. It is scheduled for a release next year.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:07:07 pm
