‘Forget films, had no offers for TV after working with Amitabh Bachchan’: Abhimanyu Singh

Today he is known as Bukka Reddy from Rakta Charitra, but Abhimanyu Singh started his acting journey with zero Bollywood connections. After spending eight years doing theatre, Manoj Bajpayee recommended the actor to filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his next film. That’s how Abhimanyu marked his big screen debut in the 2001 film Aks, opposite veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan. However, in a recent interview, he opened up about the aftermath of the movie’s failure and how it landed him with zero offers in hand, despite starring with the biggest star of the film industry.

During a candid chat with Hindi Rush, he shared, “He (Manoj Bajpayee) came to watch my play, and then recommended my name to Rakeysh Mehra. Then, Rakeysh did my screen test and finalised me for Aks. It was my first film, which flopped badly. This is the truth.”