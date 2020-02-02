Had an infection, getting it treated: Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation

There were reports that Rishi Kapoor, who is in New Delhi to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital. (Photo: APH Images) There were reports that Rishi Kapoor, who is into attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital. (Photo: APH Images)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it.

There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in New Delhi to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital.

“I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Rishi Kapoor told PTI.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

