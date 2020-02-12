Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Haathi Mere Saathi teaser: Rana Daggubati plays animal saviour Baldev

Haathi Mere Saathi teaser: Starring Rana Daggubati, Haathi Mere Saathi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2020 9:52:41 pm
The teaser of Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi is out. The 75-second teaser explores the stunning jungle where the film is set, and we are then introduced to Rana Daggubati’s character, who seems to reside in the jungle.

From the teaser, it appears that Haathi Mere Saathi revolves around saving elephants in the jungle and Rana seems to be the saviour of the animals.

Watch Haathi Mere Saathi teaser here:

Haathi Mere Saathi borrows its title from the 1971 Rajesh Khanna film, but the plot doesn’t look connected to the original film.

The movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar. It has been written and directed by Prabu Solomon.

Haathi Mere Saathi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 2.

