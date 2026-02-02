Meet the ‘guy behind Amitabh Bachchan’: Big B’s neighbour who lives next door to Jalsa reveals ‘front-row’ seat to Sunday darshan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday ritual is legendary, known not just to his fans but to anyone even casually aware of Bollywood. For 45 years, the megastar has stepped out of his Juhu residence, Jalsa, every Sunday to greet his admirers. But a recent viral video shows the ritual from a fresh angle – quite literally. In the clip, a young man can be seen watching Big B from the window of the building next door.

The clip, shared by Instagram user Nirmit Jesrani, who lives next door to Bachchan, shows the actor interacting with fans outside Jalsa. In the background, a boy watches from the window of the neighbouring building. At one point, he folds his hands in greeting, presumably toward Big B.

Nirmit playfully addresses the mystery in the video: “Who is this guy behind Amitabh Ji in these videos?” He then confirms, “It is me, Nirmit Jesrani.”

Nirmit also shared a heartfelt message for the actor, “Amitabh Bachchan sir, I am your neighbour. I just wanted to give you a message that we are very grateful. We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts. After greeting your fans, every Sunday you wave back at us, acknowledge our presence. Your humility and warmth mean more than words. Sir, if I could get an opportunity to meet you, I would be very very grateful.”

Netizens react to the viral video

As expected, the video quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comment section. One user joked, “Yeh baat to aap balcony se bhi bol sakte the” 😂🙌.”

“Aap Cheeni mangne jaaiye kabhi, ya apne ghar ki puja k liye koi chouki, padosi se aise hi mila jata hai! 🙌😬,” commented another user.

Others added playful remarks like, “Apna Ghar Rekha ji ko rent pe dedoo😂🙌” and “Oo hello bro wo sb apke liye aate wo Amitabh sir beech mai aa jate hai 😢”.

Another user made Shahenshah reference, “Rishte mei toh hum aapke padosi lagte hai lol.”

Why Amitabh Bachchan greets fans barefoot

Bachchan greets fans barefoot, a gesture that often draws curiosity. He once explained the reason in his blog, “You go to the temple bare feet… my well wishers are my temple.”

The origin of Sunday tradition

This Sunday ritual began in 1982, following a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie. Bachchan’s condition was critical, and he spent several weeks in the hospital. When he returned home on September 24, 1982, fans gathered to celebrate his recovery. Since then, every Sunday, Big B has continued greeting them at Jalsa.

“When I got hurt in 1982 during the shoot of ‘Coolie’, people prayed for my health and recovery, I can never forget that. It’s something owed to my well‑wishers,” he had once tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan currently resides in Jalsa, located in Juhu, Mumbai. He also owns Prateeksha, his first family home, along with other notable residences including Janak and Vatsa.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sci-fi sequel Kalki 2898 AD and the courtroom drama Section 84.