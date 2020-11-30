Gurupurab 2020: Shehnaaz Gill, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and others wish fans

Gurupurab 2020: The festival, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated today. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur/ Instagram)

Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is being celebrated today. On the occasion, Shehnaaz Gill, Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and Sunny Singh among others took to social media to wish fans.

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, “May all ur wishes come true on this positive eve of Gurpurab “Happy Gurpurab”,” while Varun Dhawan posted, “Happy #Gurupurab to. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post, “T 3737 -.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru !!.”

Sharing photos of herself, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ… Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness… #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe.”

Rakul Singh wrote on Twitter, “Happy gurupurab to all of you #satnaamwaheguru.”

Naved Jafri tweeted, “Happy GURUPURAB to all , God bless #GuruNanakJayanti2020 #gurupurab #GuruNanakJayanti.”

Divya Dutta also wished fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

See all Gurupurab wishes here:

T 3737 –

.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru !! pic.twitter.com/npsR7ouMF2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 29, 2020

May all ur wishes come true on this positive eve of Gurpurab 😇 “Happy Gurpurab”😇 pic.twitter.com/ui3RMl2h8W — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) November 30, 2020

ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ…♾♥️

Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness…🙏🏼✨ #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZPemlBbQjQ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 30, 2020

Happy #Gurupurab to all🙏. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health . pic.twitter.com/1ijXFeahc6 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 30, 2020

Happy gurupurab to all of you ❤️❤️ #satnaamwaheguru pic.twitter.com/mE5SB5sWJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 30, 2020

Nanak naam chardi kala, tere bhaane sarbat da bhala. Wishing you all a very happy guru nanak jayanti 🙏🏻#GuruNanakJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/QqSjJ61omN — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) November 30, 2020

Here’s wishing you all a happy Gurupurab.

