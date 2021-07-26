Guru Randhawa to make his debut as an actor soon, here are the deets

Guru Randhawa is super thrilled to put in all his hard work into it this dream project. (Photo: Guru Randhawa/Instagram)

Singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his debut as an actor. The film will be made under the Endemol Shine India banner and is said to be a musical drama. As per a statement by the makers, the story of Guru Randhawa’s film will revolve around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from the depths of anonymity to the crests of fortune and status.

The 29-year-old singer and composer has earlier appeared in a few of his music videos, including two with actors like Nushrratt Bharucha and Nora Fatehi. Guru has delivered a number of popular tracks, including ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Mehndi Waale Haath’, ‘Nach Meri Rani’, ‘Ishq Tera’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Patola’ and ‘Nain Bengali’ among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

In a statement, the popular singer-songwriter shared his excitement on this project and shared, “I’m quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I’ve always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I’m blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent. I’m grateful for Endemol Shine India to believe in my vision as trying something new always comes with a set of challenges and I’m super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can’t wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and I’m sure it will surprise them beyond bounds.”

Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India added on this collaboration, “We at Endemol Shine India are pleased to collaborate with and launch the musical powerhouse that is Guru Randhawa! The joy as producers and creators is to be able to create content that has wide appeal and is unique, relatable yet entertaining for a wide demographic. Guru has a dedicated fan base who I’m sure will be very excited to see him make his acting debut.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

The rest of the cast of Guru Randhawa starrer are still to be decided but the makers assured that it “will be a rollercoaster ride peppered with lyrical and foot-tapping music featuring a loved much musical icon”.