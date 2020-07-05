Guru Purnima 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Shilpa Shetty and others pay tribute to their teachers

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father Harivanshan Rai Bachchan, while Randeep Hooda paid tribute to Naseeruddin Shah. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram, Randeep Hooda/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan remembered his father Harivanshan Rai Bachchan, while Randeep Hooda paid tribute to Naseeruddin Shah. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram, Randeep Hooda/Instagram)

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee and others paid tribute to their gurus.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a picture of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Stating poet Kabir’s words, Big B wrote, “without the guru, there be no knowledge; without knowledge there be no sacrament.”

Shashaa Tirupati tweeted, “Forever a student! Wishing all my teachers, Gurus and every source of inspiration, a very Happy Guru Purnima.”

Bhuvan Bam posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Johnny Lever on Guru Purnima. He wrote, “Happy Guru Purnima to the people who have shaped my art and career. Thank you for existing. Forever grateful.”

Randeep Hooda is eternally grateful to Naseeruddin Shah. Recalling the time he spent with him at the premiere of Monsoon Wedding, Randeep Hooda wrote, “Enroute to the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding directed by the great @pagliji at #venicefilmfestival with the then costar #naseeruddinshah @naseeruddin49 Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor, like he has had on countless others .. I followed him like a puppy to so many workshops he has been conduction for free for decades and still does in #NSD #FTII @motleyproductions and at various other places .. for the love of it Naseer bhai #GuruPurnima eternally grateful.”

Happy Guru Purnima to the people who have shaped my art and career. Thank you for existing😊 Forever grateful ♥️ pic.twitter.com/s5EG1r9Xto — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) July 5, 2020

“Thank you to all the gurus in my life.. what I have achieved today is only because of your teachings, guidance, support and blessings,” Shantanu Maheshwari tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his parents. Calling them his first teachers, Dutt wrote, “Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. #HappyGuruPurnima to all.”

Rohit Roy wished Amitabh Bachchan and Ronit Roy on Guru Purnima.

Remembering Barry John, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “On the occasion of #gurupurnima I remember my teacher #barryjohn whose teachings and guidance gave me a direction and journey which proved to be so fulfilling !!! Complete surrender to ones guru and his teachings is the only way to experience the answers to all the questions!”

There’s Nothing like teaching I’ve taught a Spiritual Course for 12 yrs the respect honour and fulfilment the teaching profession gets cannot be compared it’s the joy of adding value to people . #GuruPurnima2020 #HappyGuruPurnima — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 5, 2020

“I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction…

When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision… whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best… and only the BEST will unfold

As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience)

Happy Gurupurnima to all,” Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted on Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar paid “respect to my Guru Sai.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd