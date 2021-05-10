Gurmeet Choudhary launches makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Nagpur, Sonu Sood imports oxygen plant from France

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for Covid-19 afflicted patients. Called Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital, it has been set up in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and his team. Speaking about the same, the actor said he wants people to reach out to him and his team for any Covid related assistance.

Gurmeet had earlier said that he wanted to set up 1000-bed hospitals in Lucknow and Patna as India battles the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims.” #CovidIndia #CovidHelp #COVIDEmergencyIndia pic.twitter.com/RxXMyr1Y11 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 10, 2021

“I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift Covid care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital is located in H.B Town, Pardi, Nagpur and works for the welfare of Covid victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required,” Gurmeet said in a statement.

Gurmeet also shared the same news via his social media handles as he posted pictures from the hospital premises. The actor has also stated that #TheGrandHospitalProject is his long-cherished dream which he has been actively working towards from ground zero. “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon,” Gurmeet had earlier said.

Many Indian celebrities are coming forward to do their bit in order to help people fight the coronavirus ably. Recently, it was announced that actor Sonu Sood is bringing in oxygen plants from France in order to install it in various places across the country. “We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19,” Sonu Sood said in a new statement.