Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Gurdaas Maan confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, says he is attending as a ‘friend of the family’

Singer Gurdaas Maan will be attending the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 6:21:01 pm
katrina kaif weddingGurdaas Maan is attending Vicky-Katrina's wedding. (Photo: Gurdaas Maan/Instagram))

Singer Gurdaas Maan has arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Gurdaas said that he was in Rajasthan to attend the function as a family friend, and not to perform.

He told India Today, “I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky-Katrina as a friend of the family.”

On Monday, Vicky and Katrina left from Mumbai and reached the wedding venue Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. The videos and images from the venue suggest that this will be a lavish wedding. Katrina’s family was earlier photographed in Mumbai as they visited the Kaushal residence ahead of the wedding functions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
vicky katrina wedding Gurdaas Maan is attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) vicky katrina wedding Gurdaas Maan clicked with his family at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have stayed mum about the wedding plans, the couple has been posing for photographers happily. They even waved at photographers as they left for the wedding venue.

As per PTI, almost 20 kgs of “organic mehendi” powder has been brought in from Sojat (in Rajasthan’s Pali district) for the mehendi function. Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal told PTI, “We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali.”

Celebrities like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and Sharvari among others are attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

