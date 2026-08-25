Gunmaaster G9 teaser: Emraan Hashmi returns as a lover after Awarapan 2’s Rs 200 cr success

Amid the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi has teased his next film, Gunmaaster G9. The makers dropped the film’s teaser today, offering a glimpse of Emraan’s new avatar as Gunmaaster. The nearly 90-second teaser hints at the film’s plot without revealing too much. The action drama is directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed films such as Crakk. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.

The teaser opens with Emraan’s voice saying, “Give me the worst death. Cut me into pieces and feed me to the vultures. My only request to Mahadev is that don’t kill me until I reach my love.”