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Gunmaaster G9 teaser: Emraan Hashmi returns as a lover after Awarapan 2’s Rs 200 cr success
Gunmaaster G9 teaser: The Emraan Hashmi starrer gives off Tere Ishk Mein vibes, albeit with a Himesh Reshammiya musical twist. Gunmaaster G9 is slated to hit theatres on November 27.
Amid the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi has teased his next film, Gunmaaster G9. The makers dropped the film’s teaser today, offering a glimpse of Emraan’s new avatar as Gunmaaster. The nearly 90-second teaser hints at the film’s plot without revealing too much. The action drama is directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed films such as Crakk. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.
The teaser opens with Emraan’s voice saying, “Give me the worst death. Cut me into pieces and feed me to the vultures. My only request to Mahadev is that don’t kill me until I reach my love.”
The text then reads, “Emraan Hashmi reloaded as Gun Maaster G9.”
Watch Gunmaaster G9 teaser here:
The teaser features visuals of a deserted location surrounded by armed police officers, who throw Emraan into a police van. It then cuts to a river where idols of Hindu gods are being immersed. The glimpse hints at a world of the underworld and mafia, but with a romantic twist.
The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir and also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Mehra and Inayat Verma, among others. However, the teaser does not reveal much about the other characters.
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The film gives off Tere Ishk Mein vibes, albeit with a Himesh Reshammiya musical twist. Gunmaaster G9 is slated to hit theatres on November 27.
Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is enjoying a career high with the success of Awarapan 2. The film has earned Rs 200 crore globally in 12 days. Interestingly, its 2007 predecessor had tanked at the box office. Before Awarapan 2, Emraan was seen in Haq, which also received critical acclaim. It remains to be seen whether Gunmaaster G9 can build on the success of Emraan Hashmi’s recent films.
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