Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi are endearing in this inspiring story

Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl releases on August 12 on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl releases on August 12 on Netflix.

The trailer of Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is out and it is sure to hold your attention. Directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot to serve in a combat zone.

The trailer begins with a young girl (Janhvi Kapoor) pronouncing her dreams of becoming a pilot and her father, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is supportive of his daughter’s ambitions. He supports her in pursuing her dream irrespective of what her mother, brother and society think.

Watch Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer here:

In the film, Gunjan faces discrimination at her job because of her gender in the Air Force. She is often told she is weak and “there is no place for weak people in the defence services”. But Saxena’s career takes a flight when she is sent to the 1999 Kargil War.

Gunjan Saxena along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of actors Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza who are playing significant roles in the movie.

Akshay Kumar was among the first few actors to share the trailer of the movie. “Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena – The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena – thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher!” wrote Kumar on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the trailer and wrote, “A story of a hero like no other – Gunjan Saxena – India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film. #GunjanSaxena”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl will release on Netflix on August 12.

