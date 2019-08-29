Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl first look: Janhvi Kapoor looks the part

The first look of the Gunjan Saxena biopic, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, was released by the makers on Thursday. The film titled Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl will see Janhvi portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career.

The poster sees a jubilant Janhvi playing with a paper airplane. The movie is based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

While Janhvi Kapoor will play the adult version of Gunjan, child actor Riva Arora has been roped in to play the younger version of the celebrated pilot. Riva was earlier seen as Sridevi’s daughter in the thriller-drama MOM.

Karan Johar, who is also producing the film, tweeted the first look with a caption that read, “With unabashed courage & bravery, she made her domain in a man’s world. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020.” In this poster, Janhvi is seen as a pilot for the first time, chanelling the spirit of Gunjan Saxena perfectly.

In another poster released by Zee Studios, Janhvi and Pankaj Tripathi can be seen embracing each other. Sacred Games 2 star Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of Janhvi’s father in the film.

Her father always said meri beti ki udaan koi nahi rok sakta… He gave her wings to fly! Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Yt6yakLk4o — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) August 29, 2019

“I liked playing father to Janhvi Kapoor in the film. A great bonding has developed between us while working on the sets. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for it. Janhvi is a very sincere and well-behaved actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work,” Tripathi had earlier said about working with Kapoor.

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl will release on March 13, 2020.