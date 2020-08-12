Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor plays the title role of Gunjan Saxena in the Sharan Sharma directorial.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is finally streaming on Netflix. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic has jointly been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film’s trailer gave a glimpse of the gender discrimination which Gunjan had to face during her early days at the Indian Air Force, her dedication to become a pilot and the support of her father. In a video released by Netflix recently, the real Gunjan Saxena shared that she did not understand why someone wanted to do a biopic on her life. “I wasn’t really convinced as to why someone would want to do a movie on my life. You have lived your life so you don’t find it exciting. It’s exciting only when someone else looks at it,” she said.

In a PTI interview, Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she said. The actor added that the father-daughter relationship shown in the film is its real heart and her dynamic with Pankaj Tripathi translated on the screen. “I got a chance to learn from him, to talk to him about his work and movies. I was very excited. Gunjan ji looks up to her father and idolizes him and that’s how I look up to Pankaj ji. Even on the sets, I would watch him perform and seek his guidance. Basically, we had a similar relationship off camera.”

Talking about the instance when Janhvi’s real father Boney Kapoor called him after watching Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj told PTI, “Boney ji sent me a message late in the night. He was very emotional after watching the film. He wrote, ‘You are a better father to Janhvi than me’. It touched me.”