Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is finally streaming on Netflix. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic has jointly been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film’s trailer gave a glimpse of the gender discrimination which Gunjan had to face during her early days at the Indian Air Force, her dedication to become a pilot and the support of her father. In a video released by Netflix recently, the real Gunjan Saxena shared that she did not understand why someone wanted to do a biopic on her life. “I wasn’t really convinced as to why someone would want to do a movie on my life. You have lived your life so you don’t find it exciting. It’s exciting only when someone else looks at it,” she said.
In a PTI interview, Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she said. The actor added that the father-daughter relationship shown in the film is its real heart and her dynamic with Pankaj Tripathi translated on the screen. “I got a chance to learn from him, to talk to him about his work and movies. I was very excited. Gunjan ji looks up to her father and idolizes him and that’s how I look up to Pankaj ji. Even on the sets, I would watch him perform and seek his guidance. Basically, we had a similar relationship off camera.”
Talking about the instance when Janhvi’s real father Boney Kapoor called him after watching Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj told PTI, “Boney ji sent me a message late in the night. He was very emotional after watching the film. He wrote, ‘You are a better father to Janhvi than me’. It touched me.”
@TajSHAIKH tweeted, "#GunjanSaxena is not d story of any ordinary person but it's d story of 1st female pilot in combat. only n 1st woman pilot in #kargilwar n awardee of #ShauryaChakra .Those who callng 2 boycott d film in d name of #Nepotism. Learn 2 respect a woman's achievement n contribution."
Former Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena is satisfied with her biopic. In a post, she hailed the director Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor.
"More than three years back, I embarked on a journey into a totally new and unknown area for me. One in which "my story" had to be told to the world on a "screen". I started this journey with Sharan, not very sure how it would be possible, or if it was possible. My apprehensions were settled within my first few meetings with Sharan. His sensitivity, honesty and perceptiveness helped me be at ease. Then I met Janhvi.... I could connect with her simplicity and sincerity almost instantly. As the process of making the film started l met Nikhil, Manush, Anoushka, Aditya. Soon we had a closely knit group, working in perfect sync, to put together a film which had focus, human emotions and reality....overall a film to which people could connect," she wrote.
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl an "exhilarating saga." In a tweet, he wrote, "Exhilarating saga of a IAF woman pilot who not only fought a WAR on battlefield but also with people who thought women aren’t capable of being a fighter pilot. Film boasts TOP NOTCH emotional,inspirng & goosebump moments."