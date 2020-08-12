scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Janhvi Kapoor's Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 3:37:05 pm
gunjan saxena janhvi kapoor stillsJanhvi Kapoor plays the title role of Gunjan Saxena in the Sharan Sharma directorial.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is finally streaming on Netflix. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic has jointly been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film’s trailer gave a glimpse of the gender discrimination which Gunjan had to face during her early days at the Indian Air Force, her dedication to become a pilot and the support of her father. In a video released by Netflix recently, the real Gunjan Saxena shared that she did not understand why someone wanted to do a biopic on her life. “I wasn’t really convinced as to why someone would want to do a movie on my life. You have lived your life so you don’t find it exciting. It’s exciting only when someone else looks at it,” she said.

In a PTI interview, Janhvi said she personally felt very close to the story as it talks about hope. “It is an important story and it should reach people. I think it is a story of hope. This story, meeting Gunjan ma’am and spending time with her has reinstated my belief in myself. I hope it impacts people the way it impacted me,” she said. The actor added that the father-daughter relationship shown in the film is its real heart and her dynamic with Pankaj Tripathi translated on the screen. “I got a chance to learn from him, to talk to him about his work and movies. I was very excited. Gunjan ji looks up to her father and idolizes him and that’s how I look up to Pankaj ji. Even on the sets, I would watch him perform and seek his guidance. Basically, we had a similar relationship off camera.”

Talking about the instance when Janhvi’s real father Boney Kapoor called him after watching Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj told PTI, “Boney ji sent me a message late in the night. He was very emotional after watching the film. He wrote, ‘You are a better father to Janhvi than me’. It touched me.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

15:37 (IST)12 Aug 2020
'Gunjan Saxena is not a story of an ordinary person'

@TajSHAIKH tweeted, "#GunjanSaxena is not d story of any ordinary person but it's d story of 1st female pilot in combat. only n 1st woman pilot in #kargilwar n awardee of #ShauryaChakra .Those who callng 2 boycott d film in d name of #Nepotism. Learn 2 respect a woman's achievement n contribution."

15:25 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Gunjan Saxena on Janhvi Kapoor: Connected to her sincerity

Former Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena is satisfied with her biopic. In a post, she hailed the director Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

More than three years back, I embarked on a journey into a totally new and unknown area for me. One in which "my story" had to be told to the world on a "screen". I started this journey with Sharan, not very sure how it would be possible, or if it was possible. My apprehensions were settled within my first few meetings with Sharan. His sensitivity, honesty and perceptiveness helped me be at ease. Then I met Janhvi.... I could connect with her simplicity and sincerity almost instantly. As the process of making the film started l met Nikhil, Manush, Anoushka, Aditya. Soon we had a closely knit group, working in perfect sync, to put together a film which had focus, human emotions and reality....overall a film to which people could connect. Last but not the least, it was a supremely talented and dedicated team, led so well by Sharan, that it became every members dream to make this film in the best way possible. And today we all are so satisfied and happy, as we stand hours away from the moment when the world watches our work.

A post shared by Gunjan Saxena (@gunjansaxena123) on

"More than three years back, I embarked on a journey into a totally new and unknown area for me. One in which "my story" had to be told to the world on a "screen". I started this journey with Sharan, not very sure how it would be possible, or if it was possible. My apprehensions were settled within my first few meetings with Sharan. His sensitivity, honesty and perceptiveness helped me be at ease. Then I met Janhvi.... I could connect with her simplicity and sincerity almost instantly. As the process of making the film started l met Nikhil, Manush, Anoushka, Aditya. Soon we had a closely knit group, working in perfect sync, to put together a film which had focus, human emotions and reality....overall a film to which people could connect," she wrote.

15:16 (IST)12 Aug 2020
'Film boasts top-notch emotional moments'

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl an "exhilarating saga." In a tweet, he wrote, "Exhilarating saga of a IAF woman pilot who not only fought a WAR on battlefield but also with people who thought women aren’t capable of being a fighter pilot. Film boasts TOP NOTCH emotional,inspirng & goosebump moments."

This is the first time in her short career that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen portraying a real-life character. Gunjan Saxena, the daughter of an army officer, was asked by the Indian Air Force to fly in Srinagar and rescue her contemporaries when the India-Pakistan war escalated in 1999. She was later honoured with the Shaurya Vir award by the Indian government for displaying exemplary courage during wartime. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to have a theatrical release on April 24 this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has opted for a digital release.

Speaking on the depiction of patriotism in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and how the makers have majorly tried to stick with Gunjan's real life, Janhvi told PTI, "After talking to Sharan and meeting Gunjan ma’am, I also felt that though she is a national hero, she did not set out to be one. She just wanted to pursue her dream, and through that she did so much for the country and its daughters. Her agenda was simple and honest. That’s the lesson and the takeaway I hope people have from the film. There are ways of being patriotic. Everyone loves their country whether they shout it out or not. Working hard, silently and honestly is also a way to be patriotic."

