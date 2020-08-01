Gunfire or cracker? Kangana Ranaut claims she heard gunshots near Manali residence, police say no evidence yet

Kangana Ranaut says she will continue to ask questions. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut says she will continue to ask questions. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday claimed she heard gunshots near her home in Manali. Kullu district police, upon reaching her residence, said they did not find any evidence immediately, reported Times of India.

Talking about the incident, Kangana claimed, “I was in my bedroom at about 11:30 pm. We have three floors. We have a boundary wall, behind which there are apple orchards and a water body. I heard a cracker-like sound at 11:30 pm. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately. And I asked him, ‘What happened?’ He said it might be some children or something there, we will go around and see. Now, this person maybe has never heard a bullet sound, but I have. He thought it maybe has something to do with some mischief. So they went around, but there was nobody there. Now we were five people, and all the people here with me – they all felt it was a bullet noise. So we called the cops.”

The actor added, “They (the police) said maybe somebody in the orchard was trying to shoot bats as the bats damage the apples. So it could have been that kind of a shot. So we gave that the benefit of doubt. And then this morning we called the orchard owners from the nearby areas and asked them if they had been near my house, and did they shoot any bullets at 11:30 pm? And they said no, they haven’t done any such activity… So we are just coming to conclusions. Let’s see what this was and if this is repeated again. I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet. It was fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls. There is a jungle and a water body there.”

Kangana Ranaut concluded her statement by alleging that this could have been an attempt to silence her for her bold statements regarding the cliques of Bollywood, nepotism in the film industry and so on in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

She alleged, “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place. It is not difficult to pay someone 7000-8000 rupees here and assign them something like this… This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions.”

SHO of Manali police station, Sandeep Pathania told Times of India, “Deployment happened at night. But now, post initial investigations, the patrolling staff in that area has been instructed to remain vigilant. The beat staff of the area will take stock of the situation on a regular basis. They will coordinate with Kangana’s staff at regular intervals.”

