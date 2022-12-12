Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor tie the knot in traditional Sikh ceremony, see first wedding photos

Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony at the 4 Bungalows Gurudwara in Mumbai on Monday. Both Sunny and Guneet looked their resplendent best in wedding outfits. While Guneet was dressed in a shimmery blue and pink lehenga, Sunny looked regal in a white sherwani.

While Guneet is a known film producer and is the founder of the production banner Sikhya Entertainment that has bankrolled films like Pagglait and Lunchbox, Sunny takes care of a Delhi-based fashion apparel. The two met via a dating app. While Guneet was initially unsure about the relationship and how things would pan out in the future given they both hail from different cities, things ended on a happy note.

The wedding traditions began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on December 10, and came to a conclusion on December 12 in Mumbai with an Anand Karaj. The two are said to fly to Delhi soon to celebrate with their loved ones who live in the capital.

Guneet and Sunny shared a statement on the occasion which said, “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together.”