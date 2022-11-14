scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor to get married in December

Guneet Monga will marry Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai on Dec 11 and 12, which will be followed by extended functions in Delhi on December 16.

Sunny Kapoor and Guneet KapoorSunny Kapoor and Guneet Kapoor had announced their engagement in July. (Photo: guneetmonga/Instagram)

Producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced she will tie the knot with her fiance, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor, in December. Monga will marry Kapoor in Mumbai on Dec 11 and 12, which will be followed by extended functions in Delhi on December 16, the filmmaker shared in a statement.

The producer, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Shahid, Masaan, The Lunchbox and Pagglait, had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor’s ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer. “Having once staged a whole wedding for Dadi ji, we are now set to tie the knot in real life. Though I was born and brought-up in Delhi, my whole life is now in Mumbai – my ‘Karma Bhoomi’. I have found friends like family here. All the ceremonies will be in Mumbai with a reception in Delhi. Ever since I was 18, I wanted to get married and finally met Sunny last year on a dating app,” Monga, 38, said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can’t wait to end the year with a big bang,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary “Period. End of Sentence“, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 02:41:00 pm
Next Story

Children’s Day 2022: Here are a few movies which will tug at your heartstrings

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, deepika
Even in Marrakech, Ranveer Singh has eyes only for Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement