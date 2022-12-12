Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, Vidya Balan, Rhea Chakraborty attend Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash, see photos

Guneet Monga hosted a pre-wedding bash last night, which was attended by several high profile Bollywood celebrities. The filmmaker is all set to tie the knot with Sunny Kapoor and photos from her pre-wedding events have been going viral on social media. Karan Johar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan Sonali Bendre, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, Sayani Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Neena Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia attended the party, among others.

Vidya Balan was dressed in a black and red floral saree, while Sonali Bendre opted for a white kurta salwar. Sanya Malhotra who starred in Guneet’s Pagglait was seen in a golden lehenga while Rhea Chakraborty dressed in a black and green outfit. Neena Gupta, who appeared in a short film titled Pinni in Guneet’s anthology film Zindagi inShort, also attended the party in a bright pink outfit. Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana, Abhishek Banerjee, Amrita Puri too attended the party.

Guneet Monga with Sunny Kapoor (Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tahira Kashyap (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sayani Gupta (Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor with Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Guneet is the executive producer of Academy Award-winning short film Kavi. She is also known for films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2, Peddlers, Mickey Virus, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait. A self-professed Shah Rukh Khan fan, her wedding card was inspired by the star and recently she had talked about how she wished for a love story like SRK’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge.