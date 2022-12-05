Guneet Monga pens letter ahead of her wedding, says Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ ‘ruined’ her

Everyone wants a Shah Rukh Khan romance, including Guneet Monga. The filmmaker, known for producing films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur and Pagglait, on Monday penned a sweet note, chronicling her love story and how it finds roots in the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Guneet is getting married to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The couple’s wedding celebrations will start from December 10, with her wedding scheduled to take place on December 12 in Mumbai. The couple had their roka exactly a year ago today.

The producer took to Instagram and posted a picture with Sunny, with the note beginning with, “DDLJ ruined me…” Guneet said like every girl growing up in the 90s, she too had been on a constant lookout for her Raj ever since she was 18.

“Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, ‘Guneet please just take your time’. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1!

“Everyone would always tell me, at the right time the right person will come into my life, and this irritated me the most! Why on earth has my time not come? Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye, actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na,” she wrote.

The producer continued that every time an extended family member would ask her why she isn’t married yet, she would immediately reply, she is ready to tie the knot as soon as they find a match for her.

“And they would have no answer. Just ‘Beta hum kahan se dhoondhein… tum toh film industry mein ho na’ (how can we find, you are in the film industry). Now that is also my fault. Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone!

“Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain (the door closes automatically) and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon (You will lose your hand, sisters)! 🙈”

Guneet said the learning is that when the time is right, the right person will walk in and make one feel immense love– which is what happened with her when she met Suny.

“My dear girlfriends, can I tell you, when the time is right and when that person comes into your life, you just know it. When he shows you how much YOU mean to him. That kind of love is everything. Aur phir meri real life ki picture main, mera real hero aagaya (and then my real hero entered my life)!”

In the post, Guneet also opened up how whenever she has been harsh on herself, Sunny has showered her with love. In him, the producer said, she has finally found her Raj.

“And while he is sure of me, this time I am in self-doubt. Really, you love me? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me? Someone who is in the film industry, living in Bombay and half balding. With tears in his eyes, Sunny said, “you are perfect and I am so lucky that you are mine and the universe made you wait for us!”

“As cliché as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen and I am forever grateful. I’ve found my Raj! Par apko toh pata hai…Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain…,” she concluded.