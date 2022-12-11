Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor kickstart their pre-wedding festivities, Sanya Malhotra performs on Kamariya

Producer Guneet Monga, who is all set to marry Sunny Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. For the mehendi ceremony, Guneet and Sunny were both twinning in green outfits and the couple struck a lovely pose together while Guneet showed off her mehendi.

Guneet wrote, “About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung.” Bollywood celebrities like Ektaa Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Sandeep Khosla and Neha Dhupia among others flocked to the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. Veteran actor Neena Gupta wrote, “beautiful.”

Guneet is also seen dancing in her long green flared suit and pink dupatta. The producer posted a candid picture with actor Sanya Malhotra and the two of them are seen dancing their hearts out. The happy couple also struck a pose with chef Vikas Khanna. The producer also shared one glimpse of the shagan ceremony, which featured Sunny and a few of their family members.

Sanya also shared new pictures from today’s pre-wedding festivities. In the pictures, Guneet is seen dancing and rocking a floral lehenga. Sanya also shared a video in which she is seen giving a solo performance on the song Kamariya.

Guneet and Sunny are all set to get married on December 12. Taking to her social media handles, Guneet had explained why Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ruined her. She wrote, “Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. As cliché as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen. I’ve found my Raj! Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain.”