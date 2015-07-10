‘Gun Pe Done’ in final stage of post-production: Director

Comedy entertainer “Gun Pe Done” is in the final stages of post-production confirmed its director to IANS. (Source: Still) Comedy entertainer “Gun Pe Done” is in the final stages of post-production confirmed its director to IANS. (Source: Still)

Comedy entertainer “Gun Pe Done” is in the final stages of post-production confirmed its director to IANS.

“The film is in the final stages of post-production currently and we are brainstorming on an apt release date for the film to reach the maximum number of audience.” said Abhik in an exclusive interview to IANS.

The film does not boast of big stars but efficient actors like Jimmy Shergill, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee along with stunning newcomer Tara Alisha Berry in its cast more than compensates for that.

“Working with such distinguished artists was the most pleasant experience of my life. I consider myself extremely fortunate that someone of the calibre of Jimmy Shergill loved the concept of my film very much. And Tara Alisha Berry is just outstanding in the film,” Abhik said.

“‘Gun Pe Done’ is a funny, family entertainer and it will connect with viewers of all age groups. Undoubtedly the kids are just going to love the film. I’m extremely confident about the prospects of the film,” he added.

The makers have tried to spread the message about the ill-effects of hooch in a simple yet simple way.

“Gun Pe Done” is produced by Asif Kazi and Manoj Menon under the banner of Pioneer Films and Entertainment LLP.

