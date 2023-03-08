Gumraah teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur goes dark and Mrunal Thakur dons the uniform, watch video

The first teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur thriller Gumraah is out, and it looks like a revamped version of one of the Ek Villain movies. In the promo, we see Aditya going up against the cops while constantly serving one of his smouldering stares to the camera.

Mrunal seemingly plays a detective, and with a serial-killer on the loose, she has her work cut out for her. However, the teaser seems to suggest that Aditya could very well be one of the bad guys himself. While the teaser looks pretty average, Aditya’s fans are delighted with the footage.

The users flooded the comments section of the teaser with compliments, as one of them wrote, “This looks like a real shoot em up action fest. The cinematography looks stellar louds of amazingly choreographed fights scenes. This def look like a must see.” Another person commented, “Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into his contact to entertain (sic).” One fan mentioned, “You can ignore Bollywood, but can’t ignore Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar and backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Gumraah is slated for a release on April 7 this year.