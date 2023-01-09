scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Gulzar, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu among others attend the launch of a book on Javed Akhtar

Jadunama is a book written on veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar by Arvind Mandloi.

javed akhtarJadunama was launched on Monday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jadunama, a book written on veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar by Arvind Mandloi, was released on January 9. Javed’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi and children Zoya and Farhan Akhtar were present at the book launch. Farhan’s wife, actor Shibani Dandekar also attended the event.

Apart from his family, Tabu, Dia Mirza, Deepti Naval, Urmila Matondkar, Subhash Ghai, Farah Khan, Neena Gupta, Rajkumar Hirani, Satish Kaushik and Divya Dutta among others graced the event and took home their signed copies.

In the photos from the event, Shabana, Javed, Zoya, Gulzar and Farhan were all smiles as they posed for photographers. Urmila is also seen waiting for her signed copy of Jadunama.

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar graced the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Divya Dutta Divya Dutta attended the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza Tabu, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar and Dia Mirza at the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Urmila Matondkar Urmila Matondkar clicked at the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashutosh Gowariker Ashutosh Gowariker attended the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farah Khan Farah Khan at the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nandita Das Nandita Das attended the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satish Kaushik Satish Kaushik graced the launch of Jadunama. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek of the new book on Javed Akhtar.

In an interview with Mid-day, Shabana had opened up about the title of the book and said, “Jadu was his nickname because he was a bright child, and that name stuck with him since it epitomised his magical personality. When he went to school, the hunt for a real name began, and they settled on Javed, because it was so close to Jadu.”

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 21:33 IST
