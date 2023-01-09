Gulzar, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu among others attend the launch of a book on Javed Akhtar

Jadunama, a book written on veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar by Arvind Mandloi, was released on January 9. Javed’s wife, actor Shabana Azmi and children Zoya and Farhan Akhtar were present at the book launch. Farhan’s wife, actor Shibani Dandekar also attended the event.

Apart from his family, Tabu, Dia Mirza, Deepti Naval, Urmila Matondkar, Subhash Ghai, Farah Khan, Neena Gupta, Rajkumar Hirani, Satish Kaushik and Divya Dutta among others graced the event and took home their signed copies.

In the photos from the event, Shabana, Javed, Zoya, Gulzar and Farhan were all smiles as they posed for photographers. Urmila is also seen waiting for her signed copy of Jadunama.

On Saturday, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek of the new book on Javed Akhtar.

In an interview with Mid-day, Shabana had opened up about the title of the book and said, “Jadu was his nickname because he was a bright child, and that name stuck with him since it epitomised his magical personality. When he went to school, the hunt for a real name began, and they settled on Javed, because it was so close to Jadu.”