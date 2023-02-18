Gulzar’s Angoor, the original Cirkus, is the ‘comedy of errors’ that drags a one-line premise for over two hours

After a less than mediocre run at the cinemas, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus released on Netflix this week. Inspired by Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, the film is the story of two sets of twins who are separated at a young age but this is not the first time that Hindi cinema has focussed on this play. Back in 1982, Gulzar made a film called Angoor, which was based on this premise but was nothing like Cirkus. Unlike the Rohit Shetty film, Angoor does not rely on over the top, exaggerated gags to land its punches but instead, it shows enough faith in its performers, Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, to deliver.

But, after more than four decades since its release, Angoor feels like a never-ending film that relies on a one-sentence premise for all of its jokes. As an audience member, you play along for a while, but after you are done appreciating Gulzar’s subtlety and Sanjeev Kumar’s restraint, it’s hard to stay invested. Here, Sanjeev and Deven play two sets of twins who were separated as kids and now, all four of them have accidentally landed in the same town. This leads to various comic situations about mistaken identity but that just isn’t enough to stay engaged for over two hours.

Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in Angoor. (Photo: Express Archives) Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in Angoor. (Photo: Express Archives)

Angoor is one of the only comedy films made by Gulzar and the filmmaker’s distinct style is evident here. He presents his comedy much like he presents his drama – relying more on actions than actual words, and while you expect to chuckle every once in a while, watching the film turns into an arduous task as it moves along.

A big chunk of the film is set during this one night where the wrong Ashok and Bahadur (Sanjeev and Deven) are stuck in the other Ashok and Bahadur’s house (both sets of twins share the same name). As they are stuck with the spouses of their long lost twins, they devise a plan where they would feed ‘bhaang pakodas’ to everyone, wait for them to pass out and sneak out of the house. The plan goes awry and they pass out as well. This entire portion of the film feels so stretched out and unfunny because as an audience member, you know what has been going on for the last hour and have laughed already at the absurd joke that nature has played on them, but how much longer can you laugh at Ashok and Bahadur being in the wrong place?

Gulzar has flexed his directorial muscles with some brilliant films like Aandhi and some popular films like Mere Apne and Achanak. Angoor isn’t one of his best works but is certainly remembered as one of the most popular ones.