Gulshan Grover says his ‘rivals’ in Bollywood tried to sabotage his career by mounting fake film with him as the lead

Bollywood’s favourite villain Gulshan Grover has opened up about an incident that almost derailed his career. He said that his ‘many rivals’ in he film industry once hatched a scheme to sabotage his acting career as a villain. The actor narrated a fascinating anecdote about getting cast as the lead in a movie that turned out to be fake.

On his podcast, Maniesh Paul asked him, “There was a producer who offered you the lead role, but with one condition. The condition was that until the film was made, you cannot act as a villain in any other movie. The film took a year and a half to complete and it eventually did not release. Was this planned by a rival?”

When asked for the truth behind the story, Gulshan said, “Aadhi sahi hai, aadhi galat hai (Part of it is true and part of it is false).” He continued, “I did not have one rival, I had many, and they had given the money to the producer for the film.” Gulshan said that his rivals did not know the fact that he had rejected a lot of lead roles already. He said, “But before that offer, I had rejected a lot of films offering me the role of the hero.” He revealed that the films he rejected were then offered to Kamal Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Summing up the whole incident, Gulshan said, “I am not a reject hero, I am villain out of choice. I want to be able to act my entire life and I have to chose the roles which I will get my entire life irrespective of my age, my look and my persona. And also which are difficult and challenging.”