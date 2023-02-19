scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Gulshan Grover reveals Anil Kapoor tricked him into becoming his rehearsal partner, but then got him iconic Sadma role

Directed by Balu Mahendra, Sadma starred Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles and featured Gulshan Grover as villain.

Gulshan GroverGulshan Grover on how Anil Kapoor was a great friend, when he helped land him a part in Sadma. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram, Express Photo)
Such are the ways of the film industry, and destiny, that actor Gulshan Grover landed his memorable role in Sadma, thanks to a Mani Ratnam film that he was not cast for and actor Anil Kapoor, who tricked him into accompanying him on the film set.

In a podcast hosted by actor Maniesh Paul on YouTube, Grover opened up about the hilarious story of how he bagged the menacing role in the iconic Kamal Haasan-Sridevi starrer 1983 romantic drama.

Also Read |Gulshan Grover on creating ‘mud path between Hollywood, Bollywood’ for Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan, Anupam Kher to follow

Grover said Anil Kapoor, who he described as his “acting school batchmate, friend and brother”, asked him if he would do a Kannada film, to which he replied that he was ready to do even a “street play back then.” Kapoor then told Grover that he was the hero in Ratnam’s Pallavi Anu Pallavi, in which Grover would play an “intense” role.

“He said my role is set and we had to leave for Ooty in a few days. He said my role is ‘intense’ so I stopped shaving my beard. But he didn’t tell me my role. When reached the hotel in Ooty, he told me, ‘Dekh yaar, tera role nahi hai (Listen buddy, you are not part of the film)’. I am the hero of the film, but we will together rehearse, practice scenes. I have spent money from my own pocket to get you here.’ He said this and just left. I was fuming!”

Grover said suddenly from an actor, he became hero’s friend, who was now also supposed to be with him in his room. “I was angry, my eyes were red, I was disappointed.”

Also Read |Gulshan Grover says his ‘rivals’ in Bollywood tried to sabotage his career by mounting fake film with him as the lead

The veteran, however, said Anil had praised him so much in front of others, especially Pallavi Anu Pallavi’s director of photography Balu Mahendra, that things started to change. Balu Mahendra eventually directed Sadma.

“When I went inside, I don’t know what Anil said about me in praise. He made me meet Mani Ratnam and I just had one look, ‘Maar daluga main’, then I met the DOP Balu Mahendra and the actor Lakshmi. I was sitting in Anil’s room, wondering what I had come here for and now what has happened. Later he walks in with Balu Mahendra, who offered me the role of a villain in Sadma. Anil convinced him.

“All he had said was, ‘Your friend has an interesting face, can he act?’ So Anil just opened up, ‘Gulshan is this, he is that, he was my acting school batchmate.’ They had already signed a villain, even paid him, but because Anil convinced him, they offered me that role. Balu Mahendra called the producer and said he has changed the villain and got a new boy that Anil Kapoor has recommended. I got a role in Sadma and I thought Anil Kapoor was like God! I used to think, ‘Aise bhi dost hote hai!” he added.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:21 IST
