Gulshan Grover recalls bathing under a tree during his early days in movies: ‘There were no make-up rooms…’

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover, in a recent interview, opened up about the hard work and dedication behind creating his ‘bad man image.’ The actor who is known for his powerful negative roles in films, has acted in more than 400 films.

In an interview with Maniesh Paul, the actor explained how he had to reach the sets 3-4 hours early just to get ready. “There were no make-up rooms that time, we had to get ready outside or in the house. Many times, we used to start the make-up in the car.” Gulshan said that since there were no lavish vanity vans back then, they used to do the makeup while sitting under a tree.

Gulshan explained how producers and directors would get irritated if a villain took too much time to get ready. The actor laughingly recalled that when he was cast with Mithun Chakraborty, he would tell the makers, “Don’t give him any looks, he will take two hours.” Gulshan said, “It was very difficult.” However, he added, “They were very supportive once they saw it (his work).”

Further, he spoke about how he would get ready for any event or function after a full day’s work. Since there were no vanity vans or make-up rooms, he would sometimes take a bath under a tree and get ready there. “For that, you have to take a bath in the studio or under a tree and then you have to wear a coat and head to the function,” he said.